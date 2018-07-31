Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 198.45%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $3,703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,112.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 68,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,509,070.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,971,399. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

