Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,977. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,923,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 440,102 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,238,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 892,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

