Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0710787648659 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund traded up $0.01, reaching $13.43, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 36,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,173. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

