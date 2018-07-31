Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.30

News articles about Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.6285675082347 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,634. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

