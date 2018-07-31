BlackRock Inc. Purchases 76,511 Shares of Eastman Kodak (KODK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.75% of Eastman Kodak worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of Eastman Kodak opened at $3.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KODK shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.