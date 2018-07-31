BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 437,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners opened at $15.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

