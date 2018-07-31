BITFID (FID) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, BITFID has traded flat against the dollar. One BITFID coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITFID has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005068 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000150 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BITFID

BITFID Coin Trading

BITFID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITFID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITFID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

