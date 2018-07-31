Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,279 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,078,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.