Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of Biogen worth $608,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in Biogen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen opened at $331.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

