BigUp Trading Down 50.7% This Week (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $333,702.00 and approximately $657.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00078801 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007073 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011340 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . The official website for BigUp is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.