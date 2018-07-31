BidaskClub Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Buy

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners opened at $32.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

