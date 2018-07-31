BidaskClub Upgrades Attunity (ATTU) to Strong-Buy

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Attunity has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. sell-side analysts expect that Attunity will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Attunity by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

