BidaskClub Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $79,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

