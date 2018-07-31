BidaskClub Lowers Geron (GERN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Geron opened at $3.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3,300.12%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts expect that Geron will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Geron by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 286,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 222,235 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

