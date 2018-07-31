BidaskClub Downgrades Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) to Sell

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp opened at $30.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Guaranty Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.57%. research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.