bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ACX) Given a €70.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ETR:ACX) received a €70.70 ($83.18) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

ETR ACX opened at €60.90 ($71.65) on Tuesday. bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of €85.50 ($100.59) and a fifty-two week high of €150.30 ($176.82).

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

