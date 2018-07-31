BEST Inc (BSTI) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BEST were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BEST by 1,654.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

BEST opened at $9.64 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BEST Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

