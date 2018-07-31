Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 850.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy traded up $0.63, reaching $75.07, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

