Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 421,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,734 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $162,874.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,958 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,521. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.