Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL) Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill Sells 10,095 Shares of Stock

Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $171,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BNCL stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beneficial Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

