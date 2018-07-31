Beacon Securities Downgrades New Gold (NGD) to Hold

Beacon Securities lowered shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

New Gold traded up $0.01, hitting $1.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 314,316 shares.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

