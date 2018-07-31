BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,263,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,731 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of BCE worth $739,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 20.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in BCE by 171.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $359,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.22, reaching $42.47, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 45,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,264. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.5893 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. ValuEngine cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

