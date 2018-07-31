BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

