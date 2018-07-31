BB&T Corp Sells 1,171 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

BB&T Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $408,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.