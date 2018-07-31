BB&T Corp Has $3.45 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

BB&T Corp trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $77,519,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6,424.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 639,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,525,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,777,000 after acquiring an additional 307,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 160,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 157.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares opened at $67.20 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.25 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $205,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,978,599.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,005,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,867,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,817 shares of company stock worth $4,421,124 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

