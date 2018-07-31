BB&T Corp Buys 13,131 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

BB&T Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,939 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

