Baytex Energy (BTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Shares of Baytex Energy traded down $0.09, hitting $3.14, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 214,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,249. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.32 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 683,941 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 235,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

