Bayer (BAYRY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAYRY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bayer opened at $27.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bayer has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Bayer had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

