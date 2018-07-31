Bayer AG (BAYN) Receives €118.29 Average PT from Analysts

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.29 ($139.16).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN stock opened at €94.89 ($111.64) on Friday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.