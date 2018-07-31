Baxter International (BAX) PT Raised to $83.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.71.

Baxter International opened at $71.36 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,803,000 after buying an additional 404,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 103.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,652,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,487,000 after buying an additional 841,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,380,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,629,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,414,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

