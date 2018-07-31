Basf (BAS) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.67 ($114.91).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf opened at €82.06 ($96.54) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.