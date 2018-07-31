Barnes Group (B) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Barnes Group opened at $66.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 348,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

