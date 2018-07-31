Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,880,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.18% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 148,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $870.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

