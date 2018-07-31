Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.84 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza opened at $256.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.