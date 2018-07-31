Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 38,012 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,214,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

