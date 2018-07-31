Bank of America Increases Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Price Target to $37.00

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of IDTI traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 57,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $35.71.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,137,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $575,734.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,056. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

