Bank of America Increases Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Price Target to $37.00

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
Shares of IDTI traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 57,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $35.71.
In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,137,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $575,734.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,056. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.