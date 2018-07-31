Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $121,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $141,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 29,870.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Bancorpsouth Bank opened at $32.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.