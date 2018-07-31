Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,035,455 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 29th total of 14,675,776 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,394,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 597,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander by 928.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Banco Santander by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,812,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 794,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuyvesant Capital Management raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stuyvesant Capital Management now owns 143,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander opened at $5.58 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.0755 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

