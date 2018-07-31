Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 15,679 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF opened at $65.34 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2996 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Insurance Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the insurance sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as full-line insurance, insurance brokers, property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance.

