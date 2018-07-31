Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $11,199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 60.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of RCL opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $101.20 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

