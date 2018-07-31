Bainco International Investors Invests $289,000 in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stock

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 110.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Toyota Motor traded down $2.75, hitting $132.23, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,154. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.29 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $69.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 billion. research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.