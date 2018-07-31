Bainco International Investors Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,993 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 33,512 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,139,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $931,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,542 shares of company stock worth $6,233,305. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

