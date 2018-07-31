Babcock International Group (BAB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAB. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 975 ($12.81) to GBX 800 ($10.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.45) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.14) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.88) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.40) to GBX 740 ($9.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 908.33 ($11.93).

Shares of Babcock International Group traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12), hitting GBX 714.60 ($9.39), during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.65 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $6.85.

In related news, insider John Davies sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.26), for a total value of £151,260.50 ($198,739.32). Also, insider Mike Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.67) per share, for a total transaction of £110,400 ($145,053.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

