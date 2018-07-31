B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Mining Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NEM)

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Newmont Mining in a report released on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $36.73 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 14.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $754,140. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

