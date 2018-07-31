B. Riley Reiterates $27.00 Price Target for GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned a $27.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.33. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 13.26%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

