B. Riley Raises BMC Stock (BMCH) Price Target to $25.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock worth $484,159. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at $804,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in BMC Stock by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in BMC Stock by 27.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 37.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $552,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

