Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.74 ($78.51).

FRA SPR opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

