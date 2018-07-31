Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.44-$0.46 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

