Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stake Boosted by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems traded up $0.15, reaching $30.33, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,212. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 88,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,771,162.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,318 shares in the company, valued at $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,920 shares of company stock worth $19,367,798 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

