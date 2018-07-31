Avianca (AVH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6342427458859 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of Avianca traded down $0.05, hitting $6.52, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,400. Avianca has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. analysts expect that Avianca will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.50%.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

